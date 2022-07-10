YouTube
    PM Modi to address natural farming conclave today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a "Natural Farming Conclave" on Sunday via video-conference. The conclave is being organised in Surat, Gujarat and will witness participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made adoption of natural farming in Surat a success story, the PMO said in a statement.

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    It noted that Modi in his address at a Gujarat panchayat congregation in March had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt natural farming. Surat district undertook a concerted effort to sensitise and motivate different stakeholders and institutions like farmer groups, elected representatives, agriculture produce marketing committees, cooperatives and banks to help farmers.

    Consequently, at least 75 farmers were identified in each gram panchayat and were motivated and trained to undertake natural farming. The farmers were trained in 90 different clusters resulting in training of more than 41,000 farmers across the district, the PMO said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
    X