75th 'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi recalls Janta curfew, pays tribute to corona warriors

New Delhi, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme, on 75th edition of Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday.

PM Modi on March 14 had invited views and suggestions from the public and share their inspiring life journeys for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session that will be held on March 28.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Newest First Oldest First With this very belief, wish you all the best for the festivals once again My dear countrymen, today in ' Mann Ki Baat' we talked about ' Amrit Mahotsav' and our duties towards the country. We also discussed other festivals and festivities Friends, during this time on April 4, the country will also celebrate Easter New year will also be celebrated in different regions of the country soon Today, Sikari Tissau, who lives in Assam, is doing this very diligently My dear countrymen, when people of India visit any corner of the world, they proudly say that they are Indians There is Professor Srinivasa Padkandlaji in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He has created sculptures from Automobile Metal Scrap. These huge sculptures made by him have been installed in public parks and people watch these with great enthusiasm When people of India visit any corner of the world, they proudly say that they are Indians We have all seen, heard and mention to others about converting waste into wealth! In the same way, efforts of converting Waste to Value are also being attempted. One such example is that of St. Teresa's College in Kochi, Kerala An engineer Amresh Samant ji has done similar work in Paradip district of Odisha. Amresh ji has planted micro- forests, which are protecting many villages today. Friends, in Endeavour’s of these kinds, if we involve the society, great results accrue I would like that for nature, environment, animals, birds or for whomsoever small or big efforts should be made by us. Just as… a friend Bijay Kumar Kabiji My friend hailing from Benaras, Indrapal Singh Batra has initiated a novel effort in this direction that I would like to certainly tell this to the listeners of Mann Ki Baat Earlier, Goraiya would be found chirping on the boundaries of the walls of our houses or neighbouing trees. But now people recollect Goraiya by telling you that last they had seen Goraiya was many years ago! Today we are required to make efforts to save it World Sparrow Day was celebrated just a few days ago. Sparrow that is Goraiya, at places is also known as Chakali, or it is also called Chimni, or Ghanchirika Honey Bee Farming do not lead to income solely from honey, but bee wax is also a very big source of income. There is demand for bee wax in everything…pharmaceutical, food, textile and cosmetic industries Dear countrymen, novelty, modernization is essential in all fields of life, otherwise it becomes a burden at times This month it is going to be 10 years since the horrifying tsunami that hit Japan. Thousands of people had lost their lives to this tsunami. A similar tsunami had hit India in 2004 I have talked of different aspects of tourism several times during ‘ Mann Ki Baat’, but these light houses are unique in terms of tourism. Because of their grand structures light houses have always been centres of attraction for people Guru Prasad has also written in detail about the oldest light house of India- Mahabalipuram light house But I felt nice that Guru Prasad ji carried forward one of my requests with interest. My dear countrymen, do you remember Maritime India Summit held sometime ago? Do you remember what I had said at this summit? Naturally, so many programmes keep happening, so many things get said, how does one remember all and how does one pay attention either…naturally! Meanwhile, P V Sindhu ji has won the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament Friends, it is interesting… in the month of March itself, when we were celebrating women’s day, many women players secured records and medals in their name My dear countrymen, today I have to thank Soumya ji who lives in Indore. She has drawn my attention to a subject and urged me to mention it in ‘ Mann Ki Baat’. This subject is – the new record of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj I appreciate these thoughts of all you listeners Ram Dulaiyya, a 109-year-old woman from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh become the country’s oldest woman to take Covid-19 vaccination jab: It is right, as well…we are getting to hear such news from all corners of the country Last year, around this time, the question that was looming was...by when would the Corona Vaccine come My dear countrymen, last year it was this very month of March when the country heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’ for the first time. Just have a look at the experience of the might of the great Praja, people of this great country In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May the immortal saga of their sacrifice, ‘Tyaag’ and ‘Balidan’ continuously inspire us towards the path of duty Be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it the history of a place or any cultural story from the country, you can bring it to the fore during Amrit Mahotsav; you can become a means to connect the countrymen with it PM Modi addresses nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' This time when I was perusing the letters, comments; the varied inputs that keep pouring in for MannKiBaat, many people recalled a very important point We spoke to people across each & every corner of country&learnt about their extraordinary work. You too must have experienced that even in remotest corners of our country,there lies vast,unparalleled potential– myriad gems being nurtured,ensconced in lap of Mother India My dear countrymen, you see how big a pleasant coincidence it is that today I got an opportunity to express my 75th Mann Ki Baat! 