PM Modi to address IPS probationers on July 31 via video conferencing
India
New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy via video conferencing.
He will also interact with the probationers during the event, his office said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion.
The Hyderabad-based academy is the premier police training institution in the country. It trains officers of the Indian Police Service at induction level and conducts various in-service courses for the serving IPS officers.
Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 22:51 [IST]