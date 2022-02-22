PM Modi to address election rallies in Manipur, UP today

Akhilesh Yadav humiliated father to capture party, now pleading to save his seat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi be campaigning for the BJP candidates in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The PM will be taking part in a public meeting in Heingang, Manipur at 11 am and will address a public gathering in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh at 3:35 pm.

The polls to the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Whereas three phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh have been completed and the fourth will be held on Wednesday. The remaining phases of polls will be held on February 27, March 3 and 7.

The results will be announced on March 10.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 9:00 [IST]