PM Modi to address Combined Commanders’ Conference in March

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will review the China and Pakistan situation during the combined commanders' conference in the first week of Marc h.

The conference will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat with all top commanders off the Army, Navy and IAF.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a disengagement process taking place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting, the PM will address the conference. PM Modi is also likely to give directions to the armed forces to be prepared to meet challenges.

Meanwhile, Chinese soldiers have begun vacating Finger 4 on the northern bank of Pangong Lake. The Chinese troops are dismantling shelters and removing other structures and this is taking place as per the disengagement exercise along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

There is a good chance that the process will be completed at the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake by Friday, sources tell OneIndia.

There is rapid movement of Chinese heavy vehicles beyond Finger 8, satellite images have shown.

While armoured elements like battle tanks and armoured personnel carriers are being withdrawn from friction points in the south bank of Pangong Tso, troops are being pulled back from the north bank areas, sources said.