'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: Only our collective strength can defeat Corona, says PM Modi

PM Modi's address to nation on last Mann Ki Baat of 2021: Full text here

PM Modi to address 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on January 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address this month will be broadcast from 11.30 am instead of usual 11 am after observing the remembrances to Mahatma Gandhi, the PMO said on Sunday.

January 30, the month's last Sunday, is Gandhi's death anniversary.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," the PMO said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:53 [IST]