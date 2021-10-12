PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing. PM Modi said that NHRC plays an important role in the nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.

    "At 11 AM tomorrow, 12th October, will address the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. The NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

    The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

    The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 8:57 [IST]
    X