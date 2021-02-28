YouTube
    PM Modi to address 2021's second 'Mann Ki Baat' today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday. This will be 2021s second address through the radio programme.

    Narendra Modi

    On February 15, the Prime Minister had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

    "Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted.

    Prime Minister Modi had also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.

    In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 8:07 [IST]
