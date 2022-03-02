PM Modi thanks Poland premier for support in evacuation

In State of the Union address, Biden sends out strong message to Putin

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland.

The Prime Minister warmly thanked President Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine. He expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time.

Alluding to the traditional friendly relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001. He also recollected the exemplary role played by the Maharaja of Jamnagar in rescuing several Polish families and young orphans during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister informed President Duda that General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, would be stationed in Poland as his special envoy, to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. He stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:19 [IST]