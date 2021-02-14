PM Modi tells state BJP leaders to fight polls on Central govt's development planks

We are proud of our security forces: PM Modi pays homage to Pulwama martyrs in Chennai

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Feb 14: Amid the state BJP''s preparations for the coming Assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met party leaders and exhorted them to fight the crucial election on his government''s development plank.

After launching a slew of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore, Modi interacted with the top state BJP leaders at a hall near the venue for 10 to 15 minutes, party sources said. Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP state president K Surendran said Modi directed them to make efforts to expand the party''s mass base ahead of the polls.

Emphasising the need of winning the crucial polls, Modi urged them to reach out to different sections of society to win their support, party leaders said. He also emphasised the need for attracting new people into the party fold, they said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the party can win the elections, party leaders said. He directed the party leaders to dwell on the good works being undertaken by his government at the Centre.