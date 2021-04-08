YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took his second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS today. After being administered the dose, the PM urged everyone to take their shot soon.

    PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

    "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" the PM said in a tweet.

    The two nurses who administered vaccine to PM Narendra Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are - P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

    I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him, sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X