PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took his second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS today. After being administered the dose, the PM urged everyone to take their shot soon.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" the PM said in a tweet.

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

The two nurses who administered vaccine to PM Narendra Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are - P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him, sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today said.