PM Modi takes a Coffee break in Shimla, remembers old days

PM Modi pays visit to Indian Coffee House on Mall Road , Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Shimla for the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government took a brief break at the Indian Coffee House - a place he often used to spend time at during party-related work years ago.

As he was on his way to the airstrip, Modi relished coffee at the Indian Coffee House and reminisced old days.

Remembering old days, Modi said the coffee tastes as good as it did 20 years ago. "In Shimla, relished coffee at the Indian Coffee House and reminisced old days. The coffee tastes as good as it did two decades ago, when I would frequent Himachal for party work," Modi tweeted.

Modi spent more than 10 minutes outside the Coffee House and enjoyed a cup of coffee where hundreds of BJP workers and others were assembled. He often used to spend time at the Indian Coffee House when he was in the hill state for party-related work.

Modi, who was the BJP's in-charge of Himachal Pradesh from 1994 and 2002, added in a lighter vein that he never paid for the coffee he had. His journalist friends used to foot the bill. "Sitting at the Indian Coffee House along with my journalist friends, I used to get an insight into the state's political developments," Modi had said at a rally.

Some locals who managed to get close enough were even seen clicking selfies with PM Modi - and his cup of coffee - in the frame.

The Prime Minister was here along with his cabinet colleagues and BJP President Amit Shah to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister and his 11 cabinet colleagues.

