PM Modi scared of debating with me because he will lose face: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the 2016 demonetisation decision of the Modi government had destroyed the economy and asserted that Congress' election promise of NYAY scheme will revive it.

Lashing out at Narendra Modi, Congress president said the Prime Minister thinks "only person can run the country" while actually it is the people who run the nation.

"Manmohan Singh had said in parliament that India's GDP will suffer by 2 per cent due to demonetisation and the same thing was proven true after a year. NYAY will not only benefit five crore families and 25 crore people but would also help the economy by boosting the business of small and medium traders", he said addressing an election meeting here.

Gandhi noted that Modi used to make "fun" of former PM Manmohan Singh "but after five years now Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji.Today the country is making fun of him (Modi)".

Addressing a poll rally at Bargari in Faridkot in favour of Congress candidate Mohd Sadique from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi referred to sacrilege incidents in 2015 and promised strict action against those involved in desecration of religious scriptures.

"I recall coming here when your 'dharam' (Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib) was disrespected. And those who did wrong, strict action will be taken against them and I give you guarantee on this," said Gandhi. On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Bathinda, had lashed out at the BJP's ally SAD over the sacrilege issue.

Attacking Modi, Gandhi said here, "The PM thinks only one person can run country, but actually it is people who run it." Gandhi also raised the Rafale jet deal issue and dared Modi to hold a debate with him on corruption. Criticising the BJP government for demonetisation and "Gabbar Singh Tax", he claimed these two decisions of Modi government had "destroyed" the economy and left lakhs jobless.

The Congress President also hit out at Modi for not crediting Rs 15 lakh in accounts of every citizen, saying the prime minister "lied" to people on this and on giving two crore jobs.

(with PTI inputs)