PM Modi’s security breach: SC to announce name of judge to head probe panel today

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Wednesday on the constitution of a Committee headed by its former judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

However, it has been indicated that Committee will include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ADGP (security) of Punjab in the Committee.

In the meantime, the Bench asked both the Central government and the Punjab government to not go ahead with the inquiries by the Committees constituted by them.

On January 5, the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. After that, he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 8:51 [IST]