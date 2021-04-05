PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on Wednesday

Games of secularism, communalism have caused damage to India: PM Modi in Assam

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held on April 7 in a new format.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April," the prime minister tweeted.

In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.