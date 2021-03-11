We want to heal as well as help humanity, this is exactly what Gita teaches us: PM Modi

PM Modi’s mother receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's mother received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said, " happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine."

Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

On March 1, PM Modi took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" PM Modi said.