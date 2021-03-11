PM Modi’s mother receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's mother received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Taking to Twitter, the PM said, " happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine."
On March 1, PM Modi took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" PM Modi said.