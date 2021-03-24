PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba Mufti

YouTube
    Srinagar, Mar 24: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan was a step in the right direction, and expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    "PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue & reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing," she said on Twitter.

    PM Modi writes to Imran Khan, says India desires cordial relations with Pakistan

    Modi had on Tuesday written to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

    "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said in the letter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 13:36 [IST]
    X