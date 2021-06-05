YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi reviews COVID-19 vaccination drive; says wastage must be brought down

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: The government is helping vaccine manufacturers get more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, the PMO said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive. While reviewing the status of vaccine wastage in various states, Modi said the wastage numbers are still on a higher side and that steps need to be taken to bring them down.

    PM Modi reviews COVID-19 vaccination drive; says wastage must be brought down

    He was briefed by officials about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts being taken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up the production of vaccines.

    "Government of India is actively working with vaccine manufacturers ad helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials," the PMO said.

    The prime minister also took stock of the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers, besides those in 45-plus and 18-44 years age groups, the PMO said.

    Officials also briefed him on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly.

    India has to buy time to ensure high coverage of Covid vaccination is achieved: GovtIndia has to buy time to ensure high coverage of Covid vaccination is achieved: Govt

    He was briefed on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability, with officials noting that states have been asked to pass on this information to the district level so that there is no inconvenience to people.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, besides a number of top bureaucrats, attended the meeting, the PMO said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 0:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X