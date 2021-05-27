PM Modi-President Macron discuss bilateral, regional, global issues

Who will be the next CBI chief? PM Modi-led panel shortlists these three names; Congress protests

New Delhi, May 27:

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call with Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic thanked the latter for the assistance rendered to India in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response, the Prime Minister's Office said in a note.

The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting.

Both the leaders agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era, the PMO also said.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 9:10 [IST]