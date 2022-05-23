PM Modi pens op-ed on vibrant relations between India and Japan

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan.

Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years, PM Modi said in the op-ed published in Yomiuri Online.

Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-COVID world. Our nations are firmly committed to democratic values. Together, we are key pillars of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I am equally glad that we are working closely in various multilateral forums as well, the PM said.

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years. @Yomiuri_Online https://t.co/nXx8y3qiQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

I have had the opportunity of regularly interacting with the Japanese people since my days as Gujarat CM. Japan's developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more, the PM further added.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:37 [IST]