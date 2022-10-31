PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Bright pillar of glory of modern India coming up in form of Ram Mandir: PM Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel's birth anniversary on Monday. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/3QjMwjUCEX — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

PM Modi dedicated the 'Statue of Unity' to the nation, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, at Kevadiya, in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. So closely integrated are the location and the celebration of the day that this association has developed as much recall value as Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 8:44 [IST]