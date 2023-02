BBC's bid to dent PM Modi's image yields zero result; survey declares him most popular leader in the world

All you need to know about Asia's largest HAL helicopter facility that PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 6

India is forging new definitions and creating a new order in Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

The importance of HAL’s Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru which will be dedicated to nation by PM on Feb 6

PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

India

pti-PTI

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and reiterated the resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision.

"While bowing before Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, we remember his great messages. On this occasion, we reiterate our resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Following his (Sant Ravidas) path, we are serving and empowering the poor through various initiatives," the prime minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid obeisance to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his 646th birth anniversary at a temple in Seer Govardhanpur here.

Adityanath said the poet gave great importance to hard work and devotion. "Sant Ravidasji gave a very broad message of 'Karma' to the society by coining the popular saying in Hindi 'Mann Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga'," he said.

The chief minister also met Sadhguru Niranjan Das and read out to him the message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today is a very auspicious day. Six hundred and forty six years ago, a divine light, who had achieved success through his penance and spiritual practice in the company of Sadguru Ramanand Ji Maharaj, a renowned saint of the then devotional path, manifested on this holy land of Kashi," he said.

"Today, it is clearly visible to all of us how the path for the welfare of humanity is being paved as a gift of that achievement."

"Today, first of all, on behalf of the Central and State Government, I congratulate all the devotees and all the well wishers associated with Seer Govardhan. We all know that along with devotion, Sadhguru always gave importance to 'Karmasadhna' (hard work)," he added.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.