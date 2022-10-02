PM Modi pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his Jayanti.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti," PM Modi tweeted.

He also shared some glimpses from Shastri's gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi and urged people to visit.

Known for his dedication to the people and honesty, Shastri was the second prime minister of the country and he was in office from June 9, 1964 to Jan 11, 1966.

He took oath after the sudden demise of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister.

Relatively new to the high office, he led the country successfully through Indo-Pakistan War in 1965.

He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', recognising the need for self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation.

He played a crucial role during the Gandhi's 'Salt Satyagraha'. He led a door-to-door campaign, urging people not to pay land revenue and taxes to the British. Shastri was among the prominent Congress leaders who were imprisoned by the British Government in 1942.

In 1956, Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned from his post, following a train accident that killed around 150 passengers near Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu. Nehru, had once said, "No one could wish for a better comrade than Lal Bahadur, a man of the highest integrity and devoted to ideas".

Shastri tackled many elementary problems like food shortage, unemployment and poverty. To overcome the acute food shortage, Shastri asked the experts to devise a long-term strategy.

This was the beginning of famous "Green Revolution". Apart from the Green Revolution, he was also instrumental in promoting the White Revolution. The National Dairy Development Board was formed in 1965 during Shastri's stint as Prime Minister.

After the Chinese aggression of 1962, India faced another aggression from Pakistan in 1965 during Shastri's tenure. Shastri showing his mettle, made it very clear that India would not sit and watch. While granting liberty to the Security Forces to retaliate, he said, "Force will be met with force".

Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had earlier suffered two heart attacks, died of a third cardiac arrest on 11 January, 1966.

