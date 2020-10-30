PM Modi pays last respects to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning paid last respects to late Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel at latter's Ghandhinagar residence. Patel, 92, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

    He also met the family members of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently.

    Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia were associated with the BJP and elected as MLA and MP, respectively, in the past.

    The Prime Minister arrived on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity, said an official.

    Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

    This is the PM''s first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

    From the airport, Modi would leave for Gandhinagar to meet the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart KeshubhaiPatel, who died on Thursday.

    It is also expected that the PM would meet his nonagenarian mother Hiraba, who lives on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city with Modis younger brother Pankaj Modi.

    The PM would then reach Kevadiya in Narmada district to inaugurate various tourism projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

    On Saturday, he would inaugurate a seaplane service connecting Kevadiya with Ahmedabad.

