For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
PM Modi-Pawar hold 20 minute meet
India
New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar in Parliament today. The two leaders spoke for 20 minutes at the PM's office in Parliament.
While the meeting has caused a lot of buzz the details of what the two leaders discussed is unknown. The meeting has caused a buzz as it also comes a few months before the Presidential elections.
Know all about
Narendra Modi
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Narendra Modi"
"Narendra Modi"
The NCP said that the meeting was related to certain issues in Maharashtra. Pawar had on Tuesday met with MLAs and leaders from Maharashtra. The meeting featured Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari as well.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 15:48 [IST]