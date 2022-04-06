PM Modi-Pawar hold 20 minute meet

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar in Parliament today. The two leaders spoke for 20 minutes at the PM's office in Parliament.

    While the meeting has caused a lot of buzz the details of what the two leaders discussed is unknown. The meeting has caused a buzz as it also comes a few months before the Presidential elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 15:48 [IST]
    X