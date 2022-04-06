PM Modi-Pawar hold 20 minute meet

Top US Congresswoman praises PM Modi for trying to broker peace between Russia and US on Ukraine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar in Parliament today. The two leaders spoke for 20 minutes at the PM's office in Parliament.

While the meeting has caused a lot of buzz the details of what the two leaders discussed is unknown. The meeting has caused a buzz as it also comes a few months before the Presidential elections.

The NCP said that the meeting was related to certain issues in Maharashtra. Pawar had on Tuesday met with MLAs and leaders from Maharashtra. The meeting featured Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 15:48 [IST]