PM Modi offers prayers at Ambaji temple, performs 'maha aarti' at Gabbar Tirth

    Ambaji, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Ambaji Temple. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
    He also performed 'maha aarti' at the nearby Gabbar Tirth.

    Hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and state BJP chief C R Paatil.

    PM Modi also watched a laser show where an image of the Goddess was projected on the Gabbar Hill near the temple.

    Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

    Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

    Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient pauranik shakti peethas' revered by Hindus.

    narendra modi

    X