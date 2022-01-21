PM Modi most popular world leaders with 71 percent rating: Survey

'The nation exists from us and we exist from the nation', says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: With an approval rating of 71 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader globally, according to the survey released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

PM Modi has overtaken world leaders like Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 percent); Italy's Mario Draghi (60 percent); Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 percent); Germany's Olaf Scholz (44 percent); Canada's Justin Trudeau (43 percent); US' Joe Biden (43 percent); Australia's Scott Morrison (41 percent); and Spain's Pedro Sanchez (40 percent).

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS



Modi: 71%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Kishida: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrison: 41%

Sánchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26%



*Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country," Morning Consult said on its website.

In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per cent.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:24 [IST]