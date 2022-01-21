YouTube
    PM Modi most popular world leaders with 71 percent rating: Survey

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 21: With an approval rating of 71 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader globally, according to the survey released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

    PM Modi most popular world leaders with 71 percent rating: Survey
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi has overtaken world leaders like Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 percent); Italy's Mario Draghi (60 percent); Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 percent); Germany's Olaf Scholz (44 percent); Canada's Justin Trudeau (43 percent); US' Joe Biden (43 percent); Australia's Scott Morrison (41 percent); and Spain's Pedro Sanchez (40 percent).

    Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    "The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country," Morning Consult said on its website.

    In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per cent.

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
