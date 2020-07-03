  • search
    PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

    New Delhi, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash with China.

    20 soldiers were martyred in the clash, while 35 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the incident.

    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh amidst the tense stand off with China. His visit comes days after the violent clash that broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley on June 15.

    PM Modi in Leh: China says no escalation should take place, Japan hopes for peace

    The PM visited one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached early this morning and interacted with the Army, IAF and ITBP personnel. The PM was also briefed by senior officers of the Army.

    Located at 11,000 feet, this is one of the the toughest terrains. It is surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

    The PM arrived at Leh along with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. The move comes in the wake of the stand off with China. The PM is also accompanied by Army Chief General M M Naravane.

    The Northern Army Commander was also present at the meeting and the PM was briefed by Lt. General Harinder Singh.

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 14:08 [IST]
