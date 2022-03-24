PM Modi meets Sikh intellectuals; discusses farmers welfare, Punjab's development trajectory

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals and discussed diverse topics such as farmers' welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society and Punjab's overall development trajectory. In his meeting with the delegation of leading Sikh intellectual voices from across the country at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here, Modi emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The delegation thanked Modi for the invitation and said that they had never imagined that the prime minister would engage with them in such an informal setting. They also appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the prime minister for the betterment of Sikh community, the statement said. The meeting witnessed freewheeling interaction by the prime minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmers' welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab's overall development trajectory, it said.

While expressing his happiness at meeting the delegation, Modi said the intellectuals are opinion makers of society and urging the members of the delegation to engage and educate the public as well as work towards making the citizenry properly informed. He emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of our country, the PMO said.

Modi talked about the significance of education in mother tongue and said that efforts are being made to develop professional courses in Indian languages so that higher education in mother tongue becomes reality. The meeting went for over 90 minutes at the prime minister's residence as Modi spoke about his association with Sikhs over the years and the work his government has done for them, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accompanied the group, said. Sirsa added that Modi also asked the members of the group to reach out to him over any issue related to the community.

The prime minister said he considered himself lucky to be associated with several events and measures related to Sikhs his government has undertaken over the years. "It (today's meeting) is like a hug by the prime minister to the Sikh community. The message was that community is important but the unity of the country is more important," Charanjit Singh Shah, an architect who met Modi, said.

Damanjit Kaur Sandhu, member Expert Panel National Commission For Women, said, "We discussed the drug issue in Punjab. Now we see youth from enriched families, they are also getting into drugs. Sir (PM) was very interested in making us read about the topic and raise concern about it at a larger level." Retired IAS officer KBS Sidhu said in his 37 years of service, he had not seen anyone as concerned as the prime minister is about the Sikh community.

"I have not seen such commitment. Every Sikh, every Punjabi and every Indian should work shoulder to shoulder with him for his or her community, state and the country," he said. Harmeet Singh Kalka, who was also present at the interaction, said there was no prime minister in history like Modi who would take every community along, not just Sikhs. The group also included Karamjit Singh, VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev University, Patiala; and Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu among others, Sirsa said. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 23:24 [IST]