PM Modi meets Law Minister after SC judges' press conference

After the historic press conference of the four Supreme Court judges complaining about Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad.

"We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels," Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said.

"We must respect them (the 4 judges). PM must ensure that the 4 judges and CJI, in fact, whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further," he further added.

Top judges of the Supreme Court on Friday voiced their dissent against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and said that they were left with no choice but to speak to the media. Supreme Court Judges Kurian Joseph, J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur spoke to the media at Tuglaq Lane in Delhi.

Supreme Court Judge J.Chelameswar says, 'All 4 of us are convinced that unless this institution (Supreme Court) is preserved & it maintains its equanimity, democracy will survive in this country, or any country.

Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi, said, "It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see the pain on their faces while they were speaking."

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News