    PM Modi meets former Kenya PM Raila Amolo Odinga

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met former Prime Minister of Kenya H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga who is currently in India on a private visit. The two leaders share friendly personal relations going back decades.

    PM Modi meets former Kenya PM Raila Amolo Odinga

    Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Mr. Odinga after almost three and half years. Prime Minister recollected his multiple interactions with Mr. Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

    The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to further strengthening India-Kenya relations.

    Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Mr. Odinga for his good health and future endeavours.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
