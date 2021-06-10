Had not gone to meet Nawaz Sharif: Uddhav Thackeray on personal meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi may have the first in-person meeting with Joe Biden later this year

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Washington DC later this year. If the visit goes through, PM Modi would have his first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The visit is however subject to the COVID-19 situation in India and the United States. Officials from both sides are holding talks and discussing the possibility of the visit by PM Modi to the United States.

The Biden administration had recently shared a plan for the PM to visit the US later this year. While the two sides continue to talk on the issue, a call would be taken on the exact details of the visit only after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

After taking over as President, Biden has spoken twice over phone with PM Modi. The two leaders attended two virtual bilateral meetings also. If the visit goes through, then this would be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the change in guard at the White House.

Meanwhile President Biden on Wednesday left on his maiden official overseas trip to Europe where he is scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with over a dozen world leaders and discuss issues like the COVID-19, the Afghan pullout and the security challenges posed by Russia and China.

First Lady Jill Biden accompanied her husband on his more than a week-long overseas trip as the US president.

Several of Biden's top national security officials joined him on Air Force One as it lifted off from Joint Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday morning.

In addition to attending three multilateral summits G-7 in the United Kingdom, NATO and US-European Union in Brussels, Biden would fly to Geneva for a bilateral summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Strengthening the alliance and make it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move," he told reporters at Andrews Air force base before boarding the presidential aircraft.

Responding to a question, Biden indicated that he had a plan for vaccinating the world.

