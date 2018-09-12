PM Modi may also contest Lok Sabha poll from Surat constituency

New Delhi, Sep 12: It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow the same format as he followed in 2014 Lok Sabha elections as for as contesting parliamentary polls are concerned. He may go for the two Lok Sabha constituencies - one from his home state Gujarat and another from the seat where he is representing in the Lok Sabha at the moment.

A high placed source said that the Prime Minister might contest Lok Sabha elections from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. Many reasons are being given for this possible move but the two most important reason for which the PM may go for two seats included that condition of Gujarat BJP is deteriorating by the day so if he contest election from Gujarat message will go in the state that he is around. People of the state will rally behind him quelling the Patidar movement which is becoming a big threat to the BJP in the state. Surat seat was represented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai for four terms from 1957 to 1977.

Second thing that Varanasi is a difficult constituency and a leader like Murali Manohar Joshi had somehow barely managed to win the seat and in view of anger of upper caste community gradually growing in the state, the PM might want to play safe. But this is not the reason that any political party will accept. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the PM contested Vadodara Lok Sabha seat which he later resigned.

News was also doing round that the PM may go for Puri Lok Sabha seat in Odisha as the stake of the BJP is very high in the state this time round but saving Gujarat is more important as bearing the brunt of upper caste anger also cannot be taken lightly.