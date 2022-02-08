PM Modi likely to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the address by the President in the Rajya Sabha. The PM had on Monday replied to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

The address is likely to take place in the evening today, like was the case yesterday.

On Monday in the Lok Sabha, the PM quoted India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru while taking a swipe at the Congress party in Parliament. PM Modi went on to quote Nehru's address to the nation from the Red Fort and said that his government had tried to keep inflation under check and that was a priority for him.

Pandit Nehru said that the war in Korea was affecting us. He said that that is why the prices increase and they go out of control.

If something happens in the USA, it affects the prices in our country. Just imagine the seriousness of the problem of inflation that Nehru had to say this from Red Fort. Had you been in power, you would have blamed COVID-19 for inflation and run away, the PM also said.

You people complain that I dont take Panditji's name. Today I will keep saying Nehruji. I will continue to take his name to fulfil your wishes, PM Modi also said. He also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said those who are used to living in the palace, don't even know what the small farmers are going through.

Some Congressmen call COVID-19 the AA variant. During the government's of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, people used to say Tata-Birla ki Sarkar. You now speak their language, the PM also said.

