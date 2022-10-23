Lord Ram will help us reach new heights: PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi lights up 'diya', kickstarts grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali. PM Modi lit the first lamp at the Ram Ki Paidi Ghat on the Saryu banks as the chief guest at the Deepotsav.

With over 18 lakh diyas the Ayodhya Deepotsav is expected to create another Guinness World record to light the most earthen lamps-the fifth time in a row.

Last year, the main Saryu ghat got illuminated with nearly 9.5 lakh diyas in one go.

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 19:02 [IST]