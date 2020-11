PM Modi lights the first diya of Dev Deepawali

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit up an earthen lamp at Raj Ghat in Varanasi to mark the beginning of the celebrations that is held on every ''poornima'' of the hindu month of Kartik. Eleven lakh earthen lamps with be lighted on both the banks of the Ganga.