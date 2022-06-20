PM Modi lays foundation stone of Coaching terminal at Mysuru's Naganahalli station

New Delhi, Jun 20: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station that will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crore at a public function at Maharaja's College Ground, Mysuru today.

The Coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

It is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities for the diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders.

Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Karnataka is a state where both the economic and spiritual prosperity of the country are seen together. "Karnataka is a perfect example of how we can realize the resolutions of the 21st century by enriching our ancient culture", he said.

This land, said the Prime Minister, has given many great personalities like Nalwadi Krishna Wodeyar, Sir M Visvesvaraya, and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu to the country. Such personalities have contributed significantly to India's heritage and development. The Prime Minister said that the 'Double Engine' Government is working with full energy to connect common people with a life of basic amenities and dignity and taking forward the vision of these great personalities.

The Prime Minister recalled that earlier efforts for welfare were limited to a very selected segment. He noted that in the schemes made by his government in the last 8 years, priority was given to the spirit that they should touch and reach all the sections of the society and also all the sectors.

On one hand, we have given incentives to the youth under the start-up policy, on the other hand, we are also giving money to the farmers from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (56 lakh small farmers of Karnataka got more than 10000 crore rupees in their account), he said.

By initiatives like the One Nation One Ration Card, these schemes are now covering all over India. More than 4.25 crore poor people of Karnataka have been getting free rations for the last more than two years. Under Ayushman, more than 29 lakh poor patients received free treatment from the state.

The Prime Minister, who interacted with the beneficiaries before the event, expressed satisfaction that every paisa of the government is filling people with confidence.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 8 years the government has empowered social justice through effective last-mile delivery.

Through efforts for saturation of welfare schemes, the belief of getting benefits without discrimination and leakage has strengthened among the common citizens of India. He said that his government is constantly making efforts to minimize the dependence of our disabled companions on others. So in our currency, new features have been added for the convenience of the Divyangs in the coins. Courses related to the education of differently-abled are being enriched across the country.

Sugamya Bharat is making transport and offices accessible to them. He invited the startup ecosystem to work for finding solutions to the problems of the Divyang people. To help the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in making Divyang human resources a key partner in the nation's progress, the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' has been dedicated to the nation today.

The Prime Minister noted that in the last 8 years, the central government has sanctioned about 70 thousand crore rupees for 5000 kilometres of national highways in Karnataka.

Today, the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore has been laid in Bangalore. He said that the double engine government is working to quickly complete the projects for the ease of living of the people.

The Prime Minister informed that compared to the average of 800 crore rupees that were allocated for railways in Karnataka before 2014, this year 7000 crore rupees have been allocated for this and work is going on railways projects worth rupees 34000 crore in the state. Compared to the electrification of just 16 km of railway line in 10 years prior to 2014, the Prime Minister pointed out, the 1600 km rail line has been electrified in the last 8 years.

The Prime Minister concluded that the blessing of the people of Karnataka will keep inspiring the Double-engine government to work tirelessly for the development of the state.

