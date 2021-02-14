PM Modi launches projects in Kerala, focusses on tourism

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress campaign in upcoming Kerala assembly elections

Kochi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands.

On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function here, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.

BPCL said the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery here will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present.

These products have applications in paints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry and super absorbent polymer among others.

The two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service, operated by Inland Waterways Authority, will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, it was stated.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu near here.