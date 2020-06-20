PM Modi launches 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' through video conferencing

New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a Rs 50,000 crore dedicated programme to create jobs for several migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

During the video conferencing, PM Modi said, "My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions and your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' starting from Khagaria, Bihar is a major tool to fulfil this need and emotion."

This programme would be a "focused campaign" and run in "mission mode" for 125 days across 116 districts in six states to help migrant workers get jobs in their home states.

The programme, which started from Bihar, will cover India's 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. PM Modi also interacted with several people who came back home to Bihar from several places across the country.

The largest number of migrant workers have returned to Bihar since the novel coronavirus pandemic swept through the country leaving daily-wage labourers jobless in big cities.

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the move would not involve new budgetary allocation-the 25 schemes will be front-loaded, utilising in 125 days the allocation meant for the year.

Sitharaman had said that in 125 days, nearly 25 schemes will be brought together to reach saturation and will include Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Gram Sadak Yojna, Jal Jeevan Yojna and PM Gram Sadak Yojna among others.

Laying of fibre optics cable, railway works, rurban mission jobs, sanitation works, waste management, poultry, farm ponds and training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be given to the migrant workers under the programme.