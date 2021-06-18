PM Modi launches ‘Customized Crash Course' to train over 1 lakh Covid frontline workers

PM lauds mother for following Covid norms, isolating from 6-year-old boy to protect him from coronavirus

New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six customized crash course programme under Skill India to train over 1 lakh Covid frontline workers.

Addressing the event virtually, PM Modi said "In the 2nd wave of Covid-19, we have witnessed the challenges that the mutation of the virus can pose. It is continuing to mutate. So, we need to stay alert and safe."

"We are beginning the skilling and training of our Frontline workers. The things we learnt from the 2nd wave are becoming the basis of this training. We are beginning with the huge task of preparing 1 lakh Covid-19 frontline workers for the challenges to come," he added.

"We need a large pool of skilled workers who can deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19. It is necessary that new frontline workers are added to this pool to help the workers who are already giving their all to the fight," the prime minister said.

"Be it nursing, home care, critical care, sample collection, or medical technician, the crash courses will focus on all aspects of training. This course will be completed in 3 months and the trained workers will be available for our Nation's fight against Covid-19," he added.

The prime minister emphasised on the importance of the mantra of Skill, Re-skill & Up-skill.

"The challenges posed by Covid-19 have shown how re-skilling and up-skilling are important for the nation and the frontline workers. Today, Skill India Mission is helping our youth to face the challenges of the day," he said.

Since the pandemic started, Kaushal Vikas Mantralya has played an important role in the skill development of frontline workers.

"Our frontline workers are not only helping in the world's largest vaccine drive but are also stopping the Covid-19 transmission in the remotest parts of the country," he said.

"I want to appreciate the ASHA, ANM, Anganwadi, and healthcare workers in dispensaries of villages, they are playing important role in the fight against Covid-19," he added.

From 21st June, every 18+ citizens will be able to get free Covid-19 Vaccines like our senior citizens were getting.

All the guidelines have been issued regarding the vaccination drive that is starting from 21st June; the Govt is committed to providing free vaccination to all citizens above 18 years.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.