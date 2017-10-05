PM Modi inaugurates Umiya Dham Ashram at Haridwar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Umiya Dham Ashram at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. He was speaking to the devotees via video conference.

PM said "Ashram which is being inaugurated today will benefit pilgrims coming to Haridwar."

Speaking on significance of 'Yatra' in Indian culture, he said, "The idea of a 'Yatra' existed as an integral part of our culture. Through a Yatra we get acquainted with various parts of the country we may never have seen otherwise."

"The work being done by devotees of Maa Umiya has touched the lives of several people. They have also spread awareness on gender equality, " he added.

Also, he thanked women of Mehsana district for spreading the message of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. He said, " I want to specially thank women of Mehsana District, who have furthered the message of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'."

He urged all devotees of Maa Umiya, to become Swachhagrahis and add strength to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

OneIndia News