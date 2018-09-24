  • search

PM Modi inaugurates Sikkim's 1st and 100th airport in India

    Gangtok, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first airport in Sikkim which is situated at an altitude of 4500ft at Paykong. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first airport in Sikkim. Courtesy: ANI news

    PM Modi hailed Pakyong Airport as also an example of our engineering marvel.

    Modi said, "Sikkim has its own importance. People are drawn towards Sikkim because of its beauty: We have linked Sikkim's Pakyong Airport to the UDAN Yojna."

    "There are now 100 airports in India. The country has scored a century today," said PM.

    The airport will provide a big boost to connectivity in the Himalayan State, and also give a fillip to tourism.

    "Work is progressing at a high pace to strengthen both, infrastructural&emotional connectivity to Sikkim and Northeast. I've been here myself to check the development work in Northeast and Union Ministers regularly visit the region," he added.

    PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim. The Prime Minister reached in Gangtok in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

    Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009.

    The airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.

    He will also address the people at the St Xavier's School at Pakyong after inaugurating the airport.

