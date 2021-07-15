Airport experience: India’s first 5-star hotel over railway station in Gandhinagar; See pics and other details

Mission of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling the youth should go on relentlessly: PM

PM Modi inaugurates International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Varanasi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash . The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance. The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyaon.

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi; Lauds Kashi's fight against coronavirus

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the difficult last few months when the mutated coronavirus attacked with full force. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh and Kashi in dealing with the challenge.

He praised the efforts of the Government of Uttar Pradesh in dealing with the pandemic. He praised his team from Kashi, the administration and the entire team of Corona warriors for the way they mobilized day and night to create arrangements in Kashi.

"Even in the difficult days, Kashi has shown that it never stops and never tires", said the Prime Minister.He contrasted the unprecedented handling of the second wave with the earlier instances when Japanese encephalitis type of diseases used to wreak havoc.

PM Modi enumerated the rapidly improving medical infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The number of medical colleges in the last four years has grown four-fold. Many medical colleges are in various states of completion. Shri Modi talked of about 550 oxygen plants that are being established in the state out of which 14 were inaugurated today.

He also praised the efforts to improve pediatric ICUs and oxygen facilities by the state government. He said that the recently announced Rs 23000 crore package will help Uttar Pradesh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 15:04 [IST]