PM Modi in Glasgow: Key focus on Johnson meet and COP26

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began his United Kingdom leg of his visit arrived in Glasgow on Sunday. Before this he concluded his three day visit to Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

The PM is scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) and will also hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations meet.

This would be PM Modi's first in-person meet with Johnson after the UK PM cancelled his visit to India twice in the wake of the pandemic. Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," PM Modi tweeted.

"Leaving for Glasgow after a fruitful G20 Summit in Rome. During the Summit, we were able to have elaborate deliberations on issues of global importance such as fighting the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, boosting economic cooperation and furthering innovation," the PM had said prior to his departure.

The PM on his arrival was received by a large group of the Indian diaspora. He was greeted with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The PM would begin his day with a meeting of the community leaders based in Scotland. He would then take part in the opening ceremony of the World Leaders' Summit at the COP26. He would also take stock of the 2030 Roadmap for stronger UK-India Strategic Partnership which was signed along with Johnson during a virtual summit in May this year.

India's high commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, earlier said that both governments remain committed to the implementation of the Roadmap, within prescribed timelines. Accordingly, we are looking to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an Interim Agreement to be signed in March 2022 and eventually a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to schedule, by November 2022.

India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements. I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, PM Modi had said ahead of the summit.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 8:33 [IST]