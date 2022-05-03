PM Modi in Europe: List of agreements signed during the visit to Denmark

Watch: PM Modi and his infinite love for kids

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 3: India and Denmark signed several agreements during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

Here is the list of agreements signed/announced during the visit of the Prime Minister to Denmark.

Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility

Letter of Intent (LoI) between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GOI and Ministry of Business, Industry and Financial Affairs of Denmark on Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping

Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between the Ministry of Culture, GoI and Ministry of Culture of Denmark for the years 2022-2026

Letter of Intent (LoI) of between Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Environment of Denmark

MoU on Cooperation in the field of Skill Development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship

Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Cooperation in the fields of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Launch of Energy Policy Dialogue at Ministerial level

India to join as mission partner to ICARS (International Centre for Anti-Microbial Resistance Solution)

Letter of Intent between Invest India and Technical University of Denmark to facilitate start-up collaboration

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 21:17 [IST]