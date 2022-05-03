YouTube
    New Delhi, May 3: India and Denmark signed several agreements during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

    PM Modi in Europe: List of agreements signed during the visit to Denmark

    Here is the list of agreements signed/announced during the visit of the Prime Minister to Denmark.

    • Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility
    • Letter of Intent (LoI) between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GOI and Ministry of Business, Industry and Financial Affairs of Denmark on Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping
    • Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between the Ministry of Culture, GoI and Ministry of Culture of Denmark for the years 2022-2026
    • Letter of Intent (LoI) of between Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Environment of Denmark
    • MoU on Cooperation in the field of Skill Development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship
    • Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Cooperation in the fields of Animal Husbandry and Dairying
    • Launch of Energy Policy Dialogue at Ministerial level
    • India to join as mission partner to ICARS (International Centre for Anti-Microbial Resistance Solution)
    • Letter of Intent between Invest India and Technical University of Denmark to facilitate start-up collaboration

    Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 21:17 [IST]
    X