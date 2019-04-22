PM Modi has no plans of contesting from Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from West Bengal, party chief confirmed that the PM has no such plans.

Shah on being asked if Prime Minister Modi will also contest from West Bengal said,"No, there is no such plan at the moment."

The West Bengal BJP had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from a seat in the eastern state.

Will Modi also contest from West Bengal?

Interacting with media, state BJP leader Mukul Roy said: "Even after the third phase of elections, there will be still around 30 seats to be polled in the state. We have urged Narendra Modi to contest from the state to rescue people from the Mamata Banerjee regime."

In the 2014 General Elections, Modi, who was then BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, contested from two seats, Vadodara and Varanasi. Later he kept Varanasi.