YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi hails scientists for developing made-in-India vaccine against COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian scientists developing made-in-India vaccine against Covid and boosting other measures to fight the pandemic within a year of its outbreak.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society via video conferencing, he cited India''s experience in the previous century to say that it used to wait for years to lay its hands on innovations achieved abroad, but its scientists are now working shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts outside.

    They are working at the same quick pace, he said.

    Noting that the world is grappling with the biggest challenge in a century, the prime minister praised the scientific community, saying it is perhaps unprecedented that vaccines were prepared within a year.

    PM Modi speaks to parents & students in surprise interaction at CBSE virtual meetPM Modi speaks to parents & students in surprise interaction at CBSE virtual meet

    On the occasion, Modi reiterated his call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant) and strong India, saying the COVID-19 crisis may have slowed its pace but our resolve remains the same.

    India wants to be self-reliant in a number of sectors, ranging from agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defence technology, vaccine to virtual reality, and biotechnology to battery technology, he asserted.

    He said India is now showing the way to the world in sustainable development and clean energy, and is playing an important role in progress in other countries with its role in software and satellite development.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X