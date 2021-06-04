Is Tamil Nadu facing shortage of vaccines? Here's what Centre has to say

US says increase in vaccine production capacity to be a game-changer

Ramping up domestic vaccine production, not right to speak of outside supply now: MEA

PM Modi hails scientists for developing made-in-India vaccine against COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian scientists developing made-in-India vaccine against Covid and boosting other measures to fight the pandemic within a year of its outbreak.

Addressing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society via video conferencing, he cited India''s experience in the previous century to say that it used to wait for years to lay its hands on innovations achieved abroad, but its scientists are now working shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts outside.

They are working at the same quick pace, he said.

Noting that the world is grappling with the biggest challenge in a century, the prime minister praised the scientific community, saying it is perhaps unprecedented that vaccines were prepared within a year.

PM Modi speaks to parents & students in surprise interaction at CBSE virtual meet

On the occasion, Modi reiterated his call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant) and strong India, saying the COVID-19 crisis may have slowed its pace but our resolve remains the same.

India wants to be self-reliant in a number of sectors, ranging from agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defence technology, vaccine to virtual reality, and biotechnology to battery technology, he asserted.

He said India is now showing the way to the world in sustainable development and clean energy, and is playing an important role in progress in other countries with its role in software and satellite development.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 13:04 [IST]