PM Modi hails Padma awardee 126-year-old Baba Sivanand for agility in Mann ki Baat

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special mention for 126-year-old Padma awardee Baba Sivanand on the 87th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"My dear countrymen, you must have observed Baba Sivanand ji in the recently held Padma Awards ceremony. Seeing the agility of the 126-year-old, everyone must have been surprised just like I was...and I saw, before one could bat an eyelid, he started bowing in the Nandi Mudra," he said on the 87th episode of Mann ki Baat.

He said, "I bowed a number of times and offered Pranaam to Baba Sivanand ji. Both, the age of 126 years and the fitness of Baba Sivanand are the subject of discussion in the country today. I read many people's comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga and leads a very healthy lifestyle."

Baba Sivanand was honoured with the Padma Shri award on Monday. He caught the attention when he bowed down in front of the Prime Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind as a mark of respect.

The Prime Minister too got up from the seat and bowed to the veteran Yoga legend. The President stepped out and helped Sivananda to rise to his feet, after which he honoured him with the award and the duo posed for pictures and were seen in a brief conversation.

The Varanasi-born monk is the oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award

Born in August 1896, he is cherishing his remarkable 126 years of living.

Despite his distinctive age, he stands strong enough to perform Yoga for hours, according to a write-up by Rashtrapati Bhawan on Padma Awardees. Swami wakes up as early as 3 am in the morning and adheres to a fixed routine. Standing 1.58 metres tall, Sivananda sleeps on a mat on the floor and uses a wooden slab as a pillow.

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 13:01 [IST]