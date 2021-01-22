PM Modi hails Assam while addressing 18th Convocation of Tezpur University

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University, Assam through video-conferencing. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India."

The event will witness the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1218 students who passed out in 2020. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded Gold Medals.

The Convocation was held in blended mode observing the COVID-19 protocols, whereby only the PhD scholars and Gold Medalists will receive their Degrees and Gold Medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.