PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday.

In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance. The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."