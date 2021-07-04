YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday.

    PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

    In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance. The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi with his witty take on Rafale deal probeRahul Gandhi slams PM Modi with his witty take on Rafale deal probe

    Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi joe biden

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X